Woman sought after wounding man in shooting outside Ralphs in Mid-Wilshire: LAPD

Police respond to investigate a shooting outside a Ralphs in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 23, 2021. (KTLA)

Police were searching for a woman who opened fire outside a Ralphs grocery store in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood Wednesday, Los Angeles police said.

The shooting was reported around 12:35 p.m. at the supermarket’s location on the corner of Wilshire and Hauser boulevard, said Officer Jeff Lee, an L.A. Police Department spokesperson.

A woman shot a man, who was taken to the hospital, Lee said. The officer did not have information on the man’s condition or what led up to the gunfire.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed police had sectioned off part of Hauser Boulevard with crime tape and were investigating a scene there.

The woman remained at large later Wednesday afternoon.

She was described as wearing a red-orange dress with a floral print and a black bag.

No further details were immediately available.