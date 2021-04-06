Woman stabbed in the face by passenger while driving on 91 Freeway in Riverside

A woman was being treated Tuesday after she was stabbed in the face and head by her passenger as she drove on the 91 Freeway in Riverside.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call of “highway violence” about 12:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes west of Central Avenue. They arrived to find the driver, who had pulled over, had been stabbed several times in the head and face. The woman was taken to a hospital, according to a CHP statement.

The passenger, identified by officers as 50-year-old Kimberly A. Cain, had fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, the CHP said. Officers found her hiding near the freeway.

The Riverside resident was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

