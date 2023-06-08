A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed to death at a Baldwin Park home Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 13600 block of Palm Avenue.

Arriving officers found the victim on the ground suffering from at least one stab wound.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim, described by family as an elderly woman, dead at the scene.

Investigators said she was stabbed by a man, but no further details about the suspect were provided. Authorities did not say if the victim and suspect knew each other.

It was also unclear if a suspect was in custody or on the run Thursday.

Family members gathered outside the home said they have not been told who the suspect is.