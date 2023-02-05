A woman was declared dead early Sunday morning after she was found in downtown Los Angeles suffering from a fatal stab wound.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a woman who was stabbed.

When they arrived on scene, officers found the woman’s body. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police officials said.

She’s been identified only as a woman in her 30s.

A spokesperson for the LAPD said no suspect description is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death is urged to contact the LAPD tip line at 800-222-8477.