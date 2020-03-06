Woman stabs man during dating app meetup in Glendale

An Extended Stay America hotel located at 1377 West Glenoaks Blvd. is seen in a Google Maps photo.

A man was stabbed by a woman he met through a dating app at a Glendale hotel Thursday night, officials said.

Police responded to a stabbing at an Extended Stay America hotel at 1377 West Glenoaks Blvd. around 7:25 p.m. Thursday, the Glendale Police Department said.

The man was with a woman he met through a dating app, according to Sgt. Dan Suttles of the department. An altercation took place and the woman wound up stabbing the man, officials said.

The woman fled in a gray or silver sedan in an unknown direction, according to police.

The man attempted to chase the woman but he soon realized that he couldn’t and asked someone nearby to call 911, Suttles said.

The man was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, and the woman is still at large.

No further details were immediately available.