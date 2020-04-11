Woman struck and killed after assaulting Uber driver then walking onto fwy in Mission Hills area: CHP

A woman was struck and killed by vehicles on the 118 Freeway after assaulting her Uber driver then walking onto the freeway lanes after he forced her out in the Mission Hills area early Saturday, authorities said.

Officers were called to the eastbound 118 Freeway near Sepulveda Boulevard about 12:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol said in a report.

They found the unidentified woman dead in the roadway.

The woman, who CHP referred to as “Jane Doe,” had been a passenger in a Honda Accord during an Uber ride when she started “assaulting the driver, causing minor lacerations and breaking the driver’s glasses as he drove Doe home,” CHP said an investigation revealed.

The Uber driver pulled over to the right shoulder “to remove the assaultive passenger” from the car, CHP said.

But that’s when she jumped over to the driver’s seat and tried to drive away, prompting the driver to take out the keys from the ignition and pull her out of the car.

“Doe continued hitting the Uber driver, who was able to start the vehicle and escape Doe’s assault,” CHP said.

The woman then walked onto the freeway lanes where she was fatally struck by vehicles.

“The sequence of events in the collision are still under investigation,” CHP said.

Authorities said it’s unclear what prompted the woman to walk away from the shoulder and into traffic and the incident remains under investigation.

No arrests were made and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can call the CHP West Valley Office at 818-888-0980.