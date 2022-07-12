A woman was struck and killed while crossing a street in West Hollywood early Tuesday, officials said.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Hammond Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was walking on a marked crosswalk and crossing on a red light when she was hit by a vehicle heading east on Sunset.

The driver then hit a parked car and eventually stopped and cooperated with authorities.

The victim died at the scene. She has not been identified, but authorities described her as being in her 30s.

The driver did not appear to be under the influence and no arrests were made.

A witness told KTLA the victim was with her friends, many of them were heard yelling at her to stop walking toward oncoming traffic.

“She got hit by a car in front of me,” the witness, who did not wish to be identified, said. He added that the victim was “shot almost a quarter of a block after she got hit, like, boom, hit really hard, flew.”

No further details about the crash have been released.