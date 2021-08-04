Woman struck by car on street where tents were blocking sidewalk is suing L.A.

A Valley Village woman sued the city, saying she was struck by a vehicle on Gower Street, where an encampment lined the sidewalks and the median.(David Zahniser / Los Angeles Times)

A Valley Village woman has sued the city of Los Angeles, saying she was struck by a car after venturing into a Hollywood street where a homeless encampment was blocking city sidewalks.

Debra Todd, 64, sustained injuries to her head, hip, back, arm and leg when she was hit by a Nissan heading south on Gower Street at the 101 Freeway overpass, according to the lawsuit filed earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Oct. 4, 2020, as Todd was crossing Gower. Todd said she had gone to the overpass to distribute sandwiches, potato chips and water to people living at the freeway encampment.

“Because of the encampment, you couldn’t walk on the sidewalk. You had to walk on the street,” she said. “There was no light or stop sign anywhere at Gower where I got hit.”

