A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Stanton on May 24, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A woman is dead after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Stanton Wednesday night.

The female pedestrian was hit at about 10:20 p.m. at Cerritos and Dale avenue, and the driver left her in the roadway.

A witness at the scene, Jeffrey Wheeler, said he was driving down Dale Avenue when “suddenly a lady starts running across the crosswalk” and the car in front of him struck the woman.

Wheeler said the vehicles had a green light, and he did not believe the woman had right of way, but regardless, the car in front of him sped off without stopping.

It did not appear to suffer major damage from the collision, Wheeler added.