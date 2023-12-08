Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a woman in Sun Valley Thursday night.

The incident was reported shortly before 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Trousdale Street and San Fernando Road.

The female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on San Fernando, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The victim, who was believed to be about 50 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

It was unclear if she was in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

No description of the suspect or the vehicle was available.