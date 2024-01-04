Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a female pedestrian near Los Angeles International Airport overnight.

The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of West Century Boulevard and South Sepulveda Boulevard in the Westchester neighborhood, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

The victim, described as a 30-year-old Hispanic woman, was standing in the road when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Sepulveda Boulevard, the spokesperson said.

The unidentified victim, who investigators said was not homeless, died as a result of her injuries.

The driver fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The vehicle was described only as a dark-colored SUV. No description of the driver was available.