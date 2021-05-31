Woman lying down in Long Beach parking lot fatally struck by car

A woman who was lying in a parking lot was struck and killed by a car in Long Beach on Monday morning, police said.

A 27-year-old man from Los Angeles was driving a 2010 Scion XB through a business parking lot in the 2500 block of Long Beach Boulevard when he struck the woman laying on the ground, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 10:42 a.m. and paramedics responded shortly after to render aid to the woman, police said. The woman, however, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman had been lying underneath a pile of blankets in a parking stall when she was struck by the man driving through the lot, police said.

The driver, who officers have not identified, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Neither drugs, alcohol or distracted driving were believed to be a factor, and the driver had a valid license and proof of insurance, according to police.

The victim was not identified as police were working to notify her next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Det. S. Loughlin or Det. K. Johansen at 562-570-7355. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit LACrimeStoppers.org.