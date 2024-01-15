Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a woman and injured a man who were walking in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night.

Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian call on South Vermont Avenue near West 93rd Street around 10:40 p.m.

“Witnesses contacted us and advised that they saw a vehicle .. possibly a gray KIA driving northbound on Vermont at a high rate of speed,” Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Kevin Ahlemeir said.

A damaged Kia is seen following a fatal hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles on Jan. 14, 2024. (KeyNews.TV)

The witnesses said the vehicle struck two pedestrians walking in a crosswalk.

One of the victims, a woman believed to be between 20 and 30 years old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, an unidentified male, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Ahlemeir said the vehicle continued traveling northbound on Vermont after striking the victims.

Investigators believe they located the vehicle a short time later with major damage to the front hood and windshield but the driver had fled the area.

No description of the driver was immediately available.

Authorities are searching for cameras that may have recorded the incident and help with the investigation.