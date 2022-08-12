The Murrieta Police Department is investigating after a woman was pronounced dead in the station’s parking lot Friday morning.

At 10:35 a.m., police officers and Murrieta Fire & Rescue were alerted to a woman “suffering from a traumatic injury in a vehicle” parked in the lot in front of Murrieta City Hall, which is next to the police station, police said in a news release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was detained, though police have not revealed their identities or relationship to each other.

Police believe the woman was hurt outside of the city, but “the exact location is still being determined.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jason Calvert or Sgt. Miguel Garcia at 951-461-6362.