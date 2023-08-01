A 31-year-old woman who was being taken to jail for several outstanding arrest warrants had to be rushed to the hospital after she became unresponsive in the back of a patrol car, authorities announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred on July 20, at around 7:50 p.m. after a deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, who was patrolling the Victor Valley Transit Authority, was flagged down by an employee at a nearby retail store who alleged that the woman had possibly stolen something from the shop, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

Deputy K. Hillebrand contacted the 31-year-old, later identified as Hesperia resident Rebecca Lee Gregoire, and determined that she had not stolen anything, but was wanted on numerous arrest warrants.

“While transporting Gregoire to High Desert Detention Center, Deputy Hillebrand recognized that she had become silent in the backseat,” the release stated.

The deputy pulled over and was able to momentarily revive the woman but determined that she had swallowed an unknown amount of fentanyl “to hide it from him when he approached her,” authorities said.

The deputy rushed the 31-year-old to Victor Valley Global Medical Center where she was met by medical staff who were advised of the situation before they arrived.

Gregoire, who had gone unresponsive yet again, was revived after medical staff administered Narcan. She was then admitted to the hospital for additional treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Deputy K. Hillebrand at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-78CRIME or submit tips online at WeTip.