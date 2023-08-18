A woman who allegedly went on a violent rampage in downtown Los Angeles was taken into custody Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broadway.

A woman runs from police in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 17, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Witnesses said the woman pried open the backdoor of an apartment building and started setting paper on fire in the lobby.

The woman allegedly grabbed a fire extinguisher and attacked an apartment manager, sprayed tenants and broke a glass front door. One person was apparently injured in the incident.

Police have not yet confirmed the witness accounts but video showed officers chasing a woman still carrying a fire extinguisher down the street.

The unidentified woman was eventually taken into custody.

No further information about the suspect or what prompted the incident were immediately available.