Woman suspected of fatally shooting man outside Ralphs in Mid-Wilshire identified

Police respond to investigate a shooting outside a Ralphs in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 23, 2021. (KTLA)

A woman accused of fatally shooting a man outside a Ralphs grocery store in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood was identified by police Thursday as a 60-year-old Los Angeles woman.

Eva Fekete was arrested Wednesday night, hours after officers found a man shot in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Ridgely Drive around 12:40 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said. He was identified only as being in his 40s.

The shooter fled from the area before police arrived.

Related Content Woman in custody after killing man in shooting outside Ralphs in Mid-Wilshire: LAPD

A woman who was shopping at the Ralphs said about a dozen armed officers came into the store, ordering all customers and employees to leave and stand on the south side of Wilshire Boulevard while they searched the underground garage, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police searched for the shooter for hours and just after 7 p.m., officers saw her vehicle while conducting patrol in the area of the incident, LAPD said. It was not immediately clear how authorities knew what her vehicle looked like.

Fekete was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, according to police. She had allegedly fired a pistol during the shooting, newspaper reported.

Police said the victim and Fekete were both homeless, and although it is believed they did not know each other, the two were involved in a verbal dispute before the shooting.

Fekete was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2,000,000 bail.

The case will be presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration, LAPD officials said.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call West Bureau Homicide detectives at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.