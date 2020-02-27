Woman suspected of ramming car into Mustang near Hollywood taco truck charged with assault

An image from surveillance video showing a woman ramming her car into another car in Hollywood and Amber Rose Darbinyan arrives at LAPD Hollywood station. (Credit: KTLA)

Months after allegedly ramming her car into a Mustang near a Hollywood taco truck, a woman has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, officials announced Wednesday.

Amber Rose Darbinyan, 25, also faces one felony count each of hit-and-run driving resulting in injury to another person and vandalism over $400, as well as three misdemeanor counts of battery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Darbinyan pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the Aug. 25 attack.

Darbinyan allegedly rammed her car into a Mustang that was blocking her path while she and other patrons were parked in front of a taco truck on the corner of Western and Lexington avenues.

Video obtained by KTLA showed a woman screaming at the people in the parking lot before ramming the Mustang.

The driver got out of the Mustang, and a passenger in that vehicle told KTLA the woman hit him in the leg with the car before she drove off and later returned on foot.

Ten days later, Darbinyan surrendered at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood station with her attorney.

The lawyer, Jose F. Romeron, said he provided authorities with cellphone video showing a verbal confrontation with several people who allegedly attacked the woman and an object was thrown at her.

He described Darbinyan as a media personality who has been attacked before because she has been on Armenian television.

The DA’s office sent the case back for further investigation after Darbinyan turned herself in. The case was filed for warrant earlier this month.

The defendant is due in court again on March 27.

She faces more than eight years in prison if convicted as charged.