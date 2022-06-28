A suspect sought in a Crenshaw District sexual assault is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police are asking the public for help in finding a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the Crenshaw District of South Los Angeles Monday.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. as the victim was walking in the area of Somerset Drive and Coliseum Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

Investigators believe the suspect followed the woman on foot from the Creshaw/Expo train station and then tackled her into the bushes.

The victim yelled repeatedly for help as she was being sexually assaulted and eventually a passing bicyclist saw what was happening and called police.

The suspect then fled on foot northbound on Somerset Drive.

Police described him as a Black man between 20 and 30 years old. He stands about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 180 to 200 pounds.

He was wearing a black beanie, black T-shirt with a white undershirt, black shorts, white socks, and black shoes.

Police said he was also carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD detectives at 323-290-2976. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.