A woman who somehow got trapped 12 feet down a manhole was rescued by first responders with the Orange County Fire Authority on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of North Bush Street in Santa Ana at around 2:21 p.m., officials said.

While firefighters were in the area for a medical aid call involving a different patient, they learned that the woman was trapped in the sewer. Once she was located, first responders requested a technical rescue team, who used a pulley system to get down the utility access hole, assess the woman and pull her out.

Fortunately, the woman was right underneath the manhole where crews gained access to the sewer, Battalion Chief Chad Gremel told KTLA. He added that the woman was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

First responder with the Orange County Fire Authority seen going down a manhole for the technical rescue of a woman trapped in the sewer system on May 23, 2023. (KTLA)

A female patient seen receiving oxygen after being rescued from the sewer system in Santa Ana on May 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Video from the scene shows a large presence of first responders lowering rescue personnel down the maintenance hole. Later, the woman, who has yet to be identified, can be seen receiving oxygen while on gurney.

How the woman got down the manhole remains unclear.

“It’s not an easy place to access, but people do find their way into the sewer system sometimes and we’re here to help get them out,” Gremel said.