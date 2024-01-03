A woman turned herself into Long Beach police Wednesday after she fled the scene of a deadly collision involving a pedestrian.

Police initially responded to Pacific Coast Highway and Ohio Avenue around 5:25 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian down in the roadway.

Officers found a man suffering from serious injuries to his upper body and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His identity is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

Investigators have determined that he was walking in the eastbound lanes of PCH when he was struck from behind by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The driver of that vehicle, identified as a 55-year-old Long Beach woman, eventually turned herself into police at the Signal Hill Police Department. She was arrested and transported to Long Beach City Jail on one count of felony hit-and-run and has since been released.

Police say she has been cooperating with the investigation and speed, distracted driving or impaired driving are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact LBPD Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.