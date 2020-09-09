Woman, unborn child killed in hit-and-run pursuit crash with DUI suspect in Lancaster: Officials

A woman and her unborn child were fatally struck by a suspected drunken driver being chased by deputies in Lancaster, authorities said Tuesday.

The DUI suspect fled following the deadly collision, which occurred shortly after deputies began chasing his or her Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Officials did not say when exactly the collision occurred, but a freelance videographer captured images of the aftermath around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

The video footage shows both cars ended up on the sidewalk, with the pickup on its side near a traffic light and the victim’s car mangled and overturned near a fire hydrant.

The suspect driver was maneuvering recklessly in the area of Avenue K and 12th Street West when the chase began, authorities said.

The truck headed north, and gained “a considerable distance” from the deputies after turning left at Avenue J-8, according to the sheriff’s release.

At the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 10th Street West, the Ram pickup blew through a red traffic signal and collided with a Dodge Avenger sedan, officials said.

The pregnant victim was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she and her unborn child succumbed to their injuries, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The pickup driver, meanwhile, fled the scene on foot. Deputies did not provide further information on the suspect or their possible whereabouts.

Traffic signals at the intersection lost power following the crash, according to sheriff’s officials.

Traffic detectives say they are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information can contact the Lancaster sheriff’s station at 661-948-8466.