Woman used another family’s fundraiser for son with cancer to scam Brea residents out of cash: Police

A woman accused of scamming Brea residents out of cash is seen in a doorbell video provided by Brea police.

Police are looking for additional victims of a woman suspected of using another family’s online fundraiser for their sick son to scam Brea residents out of cash, authorities said Tuesday.

The woman went door to door on Candlewood Street Monday, showing residents a GoFundMe page and asking for cash donations she claimed were for a friend’s son who has cancer, according to the Brea Police Department.

“This is a scam,” the department warned on Facebook. “The family whose son has cancer does not know this woman.”

Doorbell surveillance video shared by police shows a woman holding an envelope and standing outside a home speaking with the resident. She identifies herself as “Jackie” and says she lives nearby on Buttonwood Drive.

“We are collecting donations for a friend whose little boy just relapsed from cancer,” she is heard telling the resident. “It’s looking good. We only need about $150 and I think I have quite a bit of it,” she says as she sifts through the contents of her envelope.

Authorities have not named the woman suspected in the scam and it is unclear how much money she’s accused of taking from Brea residents.

Those who believe they made a donation under false pretenses to the woman shown in the video can reach out to Brea Police Department Detective Neel at sneel@cityofbrea.net.