Video captured the terrifying moment a woman was dragged across the ground by a purse snatcher in Hacienda Heights.

The violent robbery happened Monday afternoon outside a Bank of America on Azusa Avenue and Pepper Brook Way.

Video captured at the scene shows a male thief dragging the victim by the arm as he attempts to steal her purse.

After dragging the woman across the parking lot, the thief finally yanks the purse from her before fleeing the scene.

The woman is left lying on the ground as bystanders are seen chasing the suspect off. Locals said the incident has left them shaken.

Video captured the terrifying moment a woman was dragged across the road by a purse snatcher in Hacienda Heights on August 14, 2023. (KTLA)

“It’s scary to see that,” said Jose Rafoya, a local resident. “It might be your aunt, your grandma. I come here with my wife, my little kid and you never know. I open the door and somebody comes in with a knife or a gun. It’s scary.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident and said the victim is recovering after being injured with scrapes and bruises during the assault.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking,” said Nick Liang, a local resident. “I don’t want that to happen to anyone. I’ve been robbed before and I know that feeling of having my personal items stolen. It’s not a good feeling.”

It’s unclear whether the suspect was armed, but authorities remind the public that no materialistic item is worth giving up your life for.

The Hacienda Heights incident is the latest in a string of robberies after another woman was stabbed by robbers outside Dottie’s Flowers in Reseda.

The 40-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and the suspect in that incident was arrested.

“It’s unbelievable because it’s daylight,” said Raphael Contreras, a local resident. “To be honest, you hear about these crimes at nighttime. Now it’s just broad daylight. There’s a market down there, there’s kids, there are businesses around. It’s crazy.”

Over the weekend, a mob of robbers ransacked a Nordstrom at the Westfield Topanga mall where nearly 50 suspects were responsible and over $300,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. A security guard was attacked by bear spray as well.

The uptick in these violent robberies has locals feeling on edge and concerned about potentially being the victim.

“Unfortunately I feel like crime is getting quite out of control,” said Liang. “I hope that lady can recover from her loss.”

The purse-snatching suspect remains at large. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the LASD’s Industry Station at 626-330-3322.