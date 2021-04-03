Woman walking her dog fatally stabbed in Riverside: Police

A woman who was walking her two dogs Saturday morning was fatally stabbed in Riverside, officials said. (OC Hawk)

A woman who was walking her two dogs was fatally stabbed in Riverside Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of a woman down just before 7:30 a.m. in the area of Golden Avenue, just north of Stonewall Drive, said Officer Ryan Railsback, spokesman for the Riverside Police Department.

Responding officers found a victim, described as an Asian woman in her 50s, on the ground bleeding from her abdomen area and suffering from stab wounds, Railsback said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her wounds, police said.

Shortly after the victim was pronounced dead, the Riverside police dispatch center received reports from the victim’s neighbors regarding what they described as a transient woman walking through their yards and acting suspicious, Railsback said.

Police were able to locate and detain the woman, the officer said, adding that the woman is currently a person of interest in the stabbing death of the woman.

Railsback said Riverside police are not actively looking for an outstanding suspect.

“It appears the victim was walking her two small dogs this morning when she was attacked and stabbed by this transient woman,” Railsback said in a statement. “At this point, we believe this attack and murder was completely random.”