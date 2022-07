A woman who is accused of dressing up as a nurse to steal babies from Riverside University Health System – Medical Center in Moreno Valley is believed to have planned out the thefts, according to prosecutors and the victim’s attorneys.

Jesenea Miron, 23, was arrested July 14 on suspicion of one of the attempted thefts, then connected to another incident, authorities said.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 28, 2022.