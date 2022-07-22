A woman who allegedly posed as a nurse at a Moreno Valley hospital and tried to steal a newborn has been tied to a second similar incident, officials said Friday.

Jesenea Miron, 23, was arrested July 14 in connection with an incident at Riverside University Health System – Medical Center.

In that incident, Miron allegedly posed as a newly hired nurse and somehow got into the medical unit where newborns are.

Miron allegedly entered a patient’s room, identified herself as a nurse and tried to take their newborn, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Miron was confronted by hospital staff, who notified security, but she was able to get away before being apprehended.

She was eventually identified, found and arrested. A search warrant served at a home in the 11000 block of Weber Street yielded “additional items of evidentiary value,” officials said without elaborating.

Miron was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and is being held on $1 million bail.

After her arrest, authorities learned of another similar incident that happened that same day.

Miron allegedly also posed as a nurse in the same medical unit, picked up a newborn in a patient’s room and offered to take the baby to a medical appointment.

The mother declined and Miron left the room without the baby, officials said.

An additional kidnapping charge against Miron was submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.