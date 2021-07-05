Woman who exited car after crash fatally hit by suspected DUI driver in Cahuenga Pass: CHP

A stretch of the 101 Freeway was partially closed through the Cahuenga Pass on July 5, 2021. (KTLA)

A woman was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver after she exited her vehicle following a separate crash on the 101 Freeway in the Cahuenga Pass in before dawn on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The initial collision, involving three cars, occurred on the southbound 101 north of the Pilgrimage Bridge around 4:40 a.m., CHP officials said in an incident report.

After the crash, one of the drivers — a 45-year-old woman — exited her vehicle, which remained in the No. 3 lane.

Minutes later, she was struck on the freeway by a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the incident report.

CHP officers responded and found the woman suffering major injuries in the roadway north of the bridge. She was pronounced dead.

Her name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Tahoe, identified as 22-year-old Adrian Castroramos of Los Angeles, was “determined to be under the influence of alcohol” when the deadly crash happened, according to CHP. He was arrested.

No further details about either crash were immediately released.

“The cause of the incident and sequence of events are still under investigation,” the report stated.

A stretch of the southbound Hollywood Freeway through the Cahuenga Pass was closed for more than two hours as CHP investigated.