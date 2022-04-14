Julia Bonin, a Dana Point mom, was honored Thursday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for having alerted authorities last year when she spotted a boy who had been reported kidnapped.

The two children, who been reported missing out of Tennessee and Kentucky, were found safe in Dana Point because of her tip, and a suspect in the case was taken into custody.

Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, were located less than a day after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations released surveillance images that they said confirmed both kids were with 35-year-old Jacob Clare — the father of Noah and uncle to Amber.

Bonin was reunited with little Noah and his thankful mother on Thursday.

