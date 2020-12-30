Woman who used stolen car to steal gifts on Christmas Eve rearrested hours later in home break-in: Glendale police

Abrel Araugo is seen in a booking photo released Dec. 29, 2020, by the Glendale Police Department.

A woman who was caught after she loaded pilfered gifts into a stolen vehicle on Christmas Eve was rearrested hours later after breaking into a Glendale home and putting on the resident’s clothes and makeup, police said Tuesday.

Authorities first caught up with 20-year-old Abrel Araugo of Colton after they spotted her vehicle headed south on Brand Boulevard with its lights off around 4 a.m. on Dec. 24, according to a Glendale police news release.

An officer pulled Araugo over after she ran a red light at the intersection with Goode Avenue and discovered the car was reported stolen earlier that morning out of Los Angeles, officials said.

Police also allegedly found a text on a phone Araugo said was hers that read: “You have my phone, you stole my phone.” Officers say Araugo then told them she found the phone and was using it because her wasn’t working.

A search of the vehicle also turned up a methamphetamine pipe and a stolen check, according to police.

Araugo was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, fraud and possession of drug paraphernalia, while the car was towed to be stored until its owner could retrieve it.

Later on Christmas Eve morning, at about 9 a.m., a resident on the 800 block of Americana Way discovered thousands of dollars worth of gifts were stolen from their vehicle overnight.

Home security video captured the incident, and Araugo was once again identified as the suspect. Police say the vehicle used to steal the gifts was the same one that had been recovered at 4 a.m.

Because bail is set at $0 for most misdemeanors and low-level felonies in L.A. County during the coronavirus pandemic, Araugo was released from jail hours after being booked, officials said.

She had already been released by the time the gifts were reported stolen, but nearly all the missing items were found in the recovered vehicle.

Around 3 p.m. — about five hours after Araugo was released from custody — officers found her in a home on the 1000 block of North Glendale Avenue. The resident had returned to find someone had broken in and called police, authorities said.

When officers responded, Araugo was allegedly in a bedroom wearing a dress belonging to one of the residents and appeared to be wearing the resident’s makeup as well.

She was arrested again and booked on $50,000 bail on suspicion of residential burglary, police said.

Inmate records showed she remained in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.