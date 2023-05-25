Some people have all the luck, don’t they?

A California Lottery player is one of the state’s newest millionaires after she won $2 million from a scratcher ticket she purchased from a Compton doughnut shop.

Ruby Evans purchased an Instate Prize Crossword scratcher from Sweet Time Donuts in Compton. She scratched the ticket in her car and was shocked to see she had won $2,000.

She told the California Lottery that she was so excited that she immediately went back into the doughnut shop to get a claim form. But when the employee scanned her ticket, she was shocked to see that she hadn’t won $2,000 — she had won $2,000,000.

Evans thought she was in for a nice chunk of change, but she ended up winning the game’s top prize and a life-changing payday.

“I’ll tell you what, this is a big blessing. It’s given me a chance to pay off my bills, my mortgage, and help my daughters,” Evans told the California Lottery.

Oddly enough, this isn’t even the first time she’s had lottery luck. She told Lottery officials that she actually won $100,000 from a scratcher ticket she purchased ten years ago in 2013.

Despite her big win, she says she’s going to keep playing the Lottery. “I’m having fun,” she said.

She’s also won $5,000 off a scratcher purchased at that same doughnut shop. Her notorious good luck has led to some of her fellow customers at the doughnut shop giving her a playful ribbing.

“They say ‘Ruby, haven’t you won enough? Save some winners for all of us,’” Evans told the Lottery.

One person happy to see Ruby’s continued streak of luck — the owner of the doughnut shop, which will be awarded $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Just a few miles from where Evans won her fortune, another California Lottery player hit the big time and joined her in the millionaire’s club.

Job Aquirre won the $2 million prize playing the same game as Evans. He purchased his ticket at a 76 station in Studio City. The owner of that business, which is located at 12863 Ventura Blvd., will also get a $10,000 bonus.