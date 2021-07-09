Woman with amnesia found wandering in Davis neighborhood identified as missing person from L.A. area

A woman in Davis suffering from amnesia has been identified by authorities as a missing person from the Los Angeles area, KTLA sister station KTXL reported.

On May 30, a woman was found wandering through a Davis cul-de-sac and into the backyard on the other side of a fence. Authorities soon discovered the woman could not identify herself and transported her to an area care facility, hoping someone would soon recognize her.

Detectives received a tip regarding the woman’s identity Friday and, after following up on the information provided, were able to confirm the woman is 46 and had been reported missing from the Los Angeles area, officials said.

The woman is said to be in “good physical health” and is still currently under the care of medical professionals.

It remains unclear who the woman is and how she ended up in Davis.

No further information about her identity has been released.