Woman with child in car injured in Downey car-to-car pellet gun shooting: LASD

A woman in a car with a child was injured in a car-to-car shooting involving a pellet gun on Tuesday morning, authorities reported.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Lakewood and Rosecrans boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The shooting involved a pellet gun and happened between a man and woman, the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

The details of the shooting were not released.

The woman’s injuries were not critical, and the child was not hurt, officials told KTLA.

No other information was available.