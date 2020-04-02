Woman with gunshot wound dies after being taken to Santa Ana hospital by group of people

A police tape is seen in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

A woman suffering a gunshot wound died after being taken to a hospital by a group of people late Wednesday, Santa Ana police said.

Santa Ana police officers responded to a shooting in an alley at 2100 West Myrtle Street about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday.

About five minutes later, a group of people arrived at a local hospital with a woman suffering a gunshot wound in a vehicle, police said in a news release Thursday.

Doctors brought the victim into the hospital where they tried to save her life, but she was declared dead around 9:45 p.m., officials said.

The victim has not been identified.

Police did not elaborate on who brought the woman to the hospital or if they were present when the shooting occurred.

Authorities also did not provide any information about a shooter or shooters involved in the incident.

It is unclear if the shooting was gang related, but police said in the news release that the incident was “eligible for the Santa Ana Police Department Gang Homicide Reward.”

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the department’s homicide unit at 714 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1–855-TIP-OCCS.