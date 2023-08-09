Goodies LA shared footage of a woman who allegedly stole $400 worth of merchandise Tuesday.

The store took to Instagram Stories to report the theft and share surveillance video of the incident.

According to Goodies LA, the suspect and her pet entered the Atwater Village location on Aug. 8, 2023, and went to a register to check out around 12:30 p.m.

A woman is seen on video allegedly stealing from a Goodies LA store on Aug. 8, 2023. (Goodies LA)

The video shows the woman standing at a register with her dog in tow as she goes through her wallet to apparently grab a credit card.

After the employee turns away to fill the order, the woman is seen turning the checkout tablet toward her and begins touching the screen.

“The woman knew her way around the register and deleted half of her cart while the sales associate was wrapping her goodies,” the store’s Instagram Stories post read.

The store said the woman not only stole $400 worth of merchandise but took “all the good stuff!! items real paying customers have been waiting months for to be restocked!!”

In the post, Goodies LA described the incident as “violating” but said the worst part was that the woman did it in front of her dog.

“It’s bad enough to steal from a small business but what kind of human steals in front of their pet?!” Goodies LA said.

There was no word on whether police were investigating the incident.