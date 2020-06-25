Woman wounded in L.A. County deputies’ shooting of Robert Fuller’s half-brother files civil rights claim

A woman injured in the shooting of Terron Boone, a Black man who was killed last week by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, has filed a legal claim against the county, alleging the officers should have known that Boone, whose half-brother’s body was found a week earlier hanging from a tree, was agitated and fearful when they attempted to arrest him for alleged domestic violence.

A judge had authorized an arrest warrant for Boone, who was charged with beating, threatening and holding a woman against her will for six days, and sheriff’s detectives had been shadowing the 31-year-old in unmarked cars when they tried to take him into custody near an apartment complex in Rosamond, a Kern County community about 20 miles north of Palmdale.

When detectives tried to pull over an SUV carrying Boone, he was killed in what the Sheriff’s Department has described as a shootout: Boone, they said, stepped out of the car’s passenger side and fired at least five shots at the detectives, striking their car. They returned fire and hit Boone in the chest, killing him, the department said. Detectives recovered a semiautomatic handgun at the scene.

Shellondra Thomas, who was driving the car carrying Boone, suffered a graze wound to the head and was struck by shrapnel in the chest, her attorney, Bradley Gage, said Wednesday. Her 7-year-old daughter, who was in the car’s backseat, was not injured in the shooting, but Gage said she was subsequently held at a sheriff’s station for 12 hours and “grilled” by investigators.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.