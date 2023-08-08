A shooting in Pasadena left a woman wounded Tuesday morning.

Gunfire was reported in the 1 a.m. hour, and when officers arrived at the 2000 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

She was taken to a local hospital, and her condition is unknown.

The shooting occurred near an apartment complex, though police declined to confirm if it happened in a specific unit or on the complex grounds.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.