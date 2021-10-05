Woman allegedly armed with knife wounded in Simi Valley police shooting

A woman was wounded Tuesday evening after an alteration led to a shooting with police in Simi Valley, officials reported.

The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Yosemite Avenue, south of Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley Police Cmdr. Steve Shorts told KTLA.

Shorts said a person was armed with a knife and engaging with police officers before the shooting occurred.

The Los Angeles Times said the person who engaged police was a woman and that she was taken to a local trauma center.

