A woman and a young child were killed and several others were hospitalized after a violent head-on collision in Van Nuys Thursday night.

The two-car crash occurred on Woodley Avenue between Victory and Burbank boulevards around 9 p.m.

Investigators believe a white Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Woodley Avenue and for unknown reasons went into the southbound lanes where it collided with a dark-colored Honda Civic.

Two people were killed and several others were hospitalized after a violent head-on crash in Van Nuys on June 29, 2023. (KTLA)

A woman in her 60s who was inside the Civic was pronounced dead at the scene, Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed.

A child around the age of 5 who was in a car seat was transported in critical condition but was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The remaining occupants were transported with unknown injuries.

Two people in the Accord were also hospitalized. The driver was believed to be in critical condition.

A child and a woman were killed in a head-on crash in Van Nuys on June 29, 2023. (KTLA)

Authorities have not given any further details about what may have led to the crash.

”We’re trying to piece exactly what happened,” LAPD spokesperson Leticia Ruiz said at the scene.

Woodley Avenue reopened between Victory and Burbank boulevards around 4:30 a.m. Friday.