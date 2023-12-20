A woman’s body was discovered after firefighters doused a blaze at a Lancaster home Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a fire burning in the 41400 block of 38th Street West around 8:30 a.m.

Arriving units found smoke and fire coming from the garage of the home and doused the blaze in about an hour.

Video shows three vehicles inside the garage that appeared to have sustained damage in the incident.

Firefighters and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials could be seen peering into the trunk of one of the vehicles.

Stringer service KeyNews.TV reported that a woman’s body was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Department did not say where the body was found but did say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released and there was no immediate word on the cause of death.

Investigators also have not released any information about a possible cause of the fire.