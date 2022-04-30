The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a Palmdale home where a man had barricaded himself Saturday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4300 block of Desert Aire Avenue around 6:15 a.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

A sheriff’s SWAT team responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the home. Neighboring houses were evacuated as part of the law enforcement investigation, LASD said.

The man was eventually taken into custody by law enforcement and neighbors were allowed to return to their homes.

The body of an unidentified woman was located at the home just before 7 a.m.

The woman is believed to have been attacked by the suspect who then barricaded himself in the home, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.