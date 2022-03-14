Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police Department officials said in a news release.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the woman, who appeared to be in her thirties, had died.

“Homicide detectives were called to the scene due to the suspicious location of the body and lack of explanation for her death,” police said in a news release. “As a result of their investigation, detectives are investigating the incident as a murder.”

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office will work to find out who the woman is and how she died.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477.