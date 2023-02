Health-conscious Angelenos gathered at Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park in Harbor City on Saturday to raise awareness about heart health.

The Women and Girls Red Dress 5K Walk/Run offered exercise, education, food, fun and more along the shores of Machado Lake.

The Black Girls Run organization was on hand to support the American Heart Association as well.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 4, 2023.