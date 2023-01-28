Two women were arrested for allegedly ransacking drugstores in Ventura County on Saturday.

The suspects were identified as 26-year-olds Kayla Thomas and Imani Adedji from Los Angeles, according to Simi Valley Police.

Officers responded to a shoplift in progress at a CVS store at 4440 Alamo Street in Simi Valley around 4:09 p.m., police said.

Before officers arrived, the suspects fled the store with around $800 in stolen merchandise, authorities said. They were spotted driving eastbound on Alamo Street in a white sedan, according to arrest documents.

While surveilling the area, police spotted the suspects leaving a Rite Aid store at 5845 East Los Angeles Avenue in a white sedan.

Officers pulled the women over on the 118 Freeway and identified them as the suspects from the CVS theft.

While investigating, police found the $800 of stolen CVS merchandise along with $1,200 of stolen items from Rite-Aid, authorities said.

Both women were arrested on charges of organized retail theft, grand theft and conspiracy.

One of the suspects also had an outstanding larceny warrant out of Culver City, police said.