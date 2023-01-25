Two women arrested on for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto over several years. (Rialto Police)

Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old.

The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police.

The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women over several years.

Investigators said the boy was subjected to various forms of torture and abuse including, “being burned by scalding hot water, being struck on the head causing scars, and being threatened with a firearm.”

The alleged abuse happened while the boy was in Shorty’s custody, arrest documents state.

Both suspects were arrested on charges of torture and great bodily injury/child abuse. They’re each being held on $1 million bail.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on his case to call Lt. James Mills at 909-820-2632 or submit anonymous tips to WeTip at 800-782-7463.