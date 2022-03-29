Three women who damaged the car of another driver and then fled the scene last week have been arrested.

The three women were wanted in connection to an incident that happened Thursday morning in Bell.

According to the Bell Police Department, the women stopped another driver’s vehicle on the 4600 block of Florence Avenue and began damaging it. Police said the fight was apparently connected to a traffic collision, although specifics of the crash were not released.

The three women then fled the scene in a 2006 Audi A6 sedan. Police characterized the attack as an “assault with a deadly weapon.”

Police began investigating and with the help of witnesses and anonymous tips were able to identify the suspect vehicle and the three women believed responsible for the incident.

They’ve been identified as Maritza Vega, 19, Joceline Vega, 20, and Evelyn Lopez, 19.

Both Maritza and Joceline Vega turned themselves into police on Saturday. Lopez was arrested at her home at a later time.

All three were booked into Bell City Jail but were released from custody after posting bail.

The case has been forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office which will decide whether or not to press criminal charges.

Police recommended the three women be charged for assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and child endangerment.