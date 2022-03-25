The Bell Police Department is looking for three women who allegedly damaged another car before fleeing the scene.

The women were in a 2006 Audi A6 sedan about 10:30 a.m. Thursday when they stopped another car in the 4600 block of Florence Avenue, according to Sgt. Lomeli of the Bell PD.

The women then got out of the Audi and began damaging the other car, though the driver was not hurt, Lomeli said.

After the attack, which Lomeli characterized as an assault with a deadly weapon, the women got back into their car and fled east on Florence Avenue.

No motive for the attack was provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bell PD, which can be reached at 323-585-1245.