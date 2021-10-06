Women who accused ex-USC gynecologist of sex assault demand investigation of top university officials

Ja’Mesha Morgan, fourth from left, listens as Shernae Hughes, second from left, speaks while they and their attorneys hold a June 2020 news conference in L.A. to call on USC Board of Trustees Chairman Rick Caruso to “keep his promise to release an internal investigation of the Tyndall scandal.” (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

In their sprawling sexual assault inquiry focused on USC, Los Angeles police detectives traveled the country to interview scores of people about a campus gynecologist accused of abusing young women for decades, a scandal that eventually cost C.L. Max Nikias the school presidency and the university more than $1.1 billion in legal settlements.

But there was at least one prominent person detectives never approached for an interview, The Times has learned: Nikias himself.

Many of Dr. George Tyndall’s accusers have expressed outrage over USC’s handling of complaints against the physician. They are demanding an investigation into whether Nikias or other administrators sought to cover up the allegations against the doctor, something Nikias has denied doing.

“I would like to see a real investigation,” said Allison Rowland, one of hundreds of women who received money from lawsuit settlements USC has agreed to pay Tyndall’s accusers. “If the district attorney isn’t willing to do it, then the state attorney general’s office should — and if the A.G. won’t do it, then a special prosecutor.”

