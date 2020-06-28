Woman who was 8 months pregnant lost unborn baby in Santa Ana hit-and-run

A woman who was eight months pregnant lost her unborn child during a car crash in Santa Ana Friday morning, officials said Saturday.

Police responded to a call of a traffic collision involving two vehicles around 9:45 a.m. in the area of Lacy Street and First Street, the Santa Ana Police Department said. They transported three people to the hospital for medical attention.

One of the injured passengers was eight months pregnant and underwent emergency surgery, the department said. During the surgery, her fetus was pronounced dead as a direct result of the crash, officials said.

A preliminary investigation found that one of the vehicles was traveling east on First Street, making a left turn on Lacy Street when a second vehicle travelling west on First Street struck the first vehicle, officials said. The second vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene on foot before police arrived. It was not yet clear Saturday if the driver had been apprehended.

Investigators are still determining if alcohol played a role in the collision, but speed is believed to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 714-245-8208 or the department at 714-245-8200.