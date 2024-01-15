Southern California is in the midst of a cold spell but many residents will not be able to warm themselves by a fireplace Monday.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an indoor/outdoor residential No Burn Alert that will be in place until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday.

South Coast AQMD issues the 24-hour alert for residential fireplaces, outdoor fire pits and wood stoves when emissions and stagnant weather cause unhealthy levels of fine particulate pollution, according to its website.

The air quality agency created an interactive map outlining the areas that are under Monday’s ban, as well as those that are exempt.

Areas under a wood burning ban are seen in a map provided by the South Coast Air Quality Management District on Jan. 15, 2024.

Exemptions include homes above 3,000 feet, wood-burning devices that are a household’s sole source of heat and low-income households.

The alert also prohibits using manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper, from burning on No-Burn days.

South Coast AQMD’s Check Before You Burn program is in effect until February when particulate levels are expected to be at their highest.

During this time, residents are encouraged to check the agency’s website for the latest information before using their fireplaces.

Residents can receive no-burn day notifications through email or text at www.AirAlerts.org.